MiG-29K aircraft crashes in Goa

A MiG-29K aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed in Goa during a routine training sortie on Sunday.

According to reports, the crash took place around 10.30 in the morning. The pilot was able to eject safely and has been rescued. The Navy has started an enquiry to investigate the incident.

This comes three months after another MiG-29K fighter jet of the Indian Navy crashed outside a village in Goa in November 2019.

The Mikoyan MiG-29K is a Russian all-weather carrier-based multirole fighter aircraft developed by the Mikoyan Design Bureau. It was developed in the late 1980s from the MiG-29M and the Mikoyan describes it as a 4+ generation aircraft.