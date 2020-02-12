Millions To Welcome Trump during his India Visit

US President Donald Trump said that during his visit to India on February 24-25, they will have five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium in Ahmedabad where he will address a public gathering.

Trump, while interacting with the media persons in the Oval Office a day after the White House confirmed his visit to India, said that he is looking forward to coming to India.

Responding to a question, Trump said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a friend of mine. He’s a great gentleman.”

Trump said that he spoke to Modi over the weekend and during the conversation, the prime minister told him that millions and millions of people would welcome him from the airport to the cricket stadium.

Trump, while referring to his New Hampshire rally held a day earlier, which was attended by an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 people, the President said in a lighter vein that he might not feel so good with that number.

He said, “When we have 50,000 people, I am not going to feel so good…we’ll have five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium. And you know it is the largest stadium in the world. They are building it now. It’s almost complete and it’s the largest in the world.”

Trump also indicated that the two countries might sign a trade deal.