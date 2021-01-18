Top StoriesNational

Minor Dalit Girl Hung After Alleged Gang-Rape In UP, 3 Arrested

A 16-year-old Dalit girl, also a Class 12 student was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by three men in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba on Monday.

As per NDV reports, the victim had went to buy groceries on Saturday but didn’t return; her body was found hanging from a tree the next day. The victim’s family has alleged that three locals – Bhoora, Tarun, Bhupendra has done the heinous crime.

The police have registered a case under laws that deal with kidnapping, gang rape, atrocities against Dalits and murder.

“They (the victim’s family) lodged the complaint today. We have arrested the accused named by them. We are investigating the case,” a senior police officer said.

