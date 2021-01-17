Minor Raped Twice By 9 Men In Five Days

In a shocking development, a minor girl of thirteen years was kidnapped and gang raped by nine men twice in five days in Madya Pradesh’s Umaria district, an NDTV report said.

According to the report, the survivor was first kidnapped by a young man known to her on January 4 and then raped by him and six of his friends for two days. They spared her on January 5 but was again kidnapped on January 11 by one of the seven men who raped her before and then late three of them again raped her.

She managed to flee however was again raped by another two truck drivers. She finally got back home on Friday, the police was quoted saying in the NDTV report.

A report was registered on Friday. An investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.