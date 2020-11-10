Top StoriesRegional

Minority Scholarship Scam: 6 Remanded To Judicial Custody

By Pratidin Bureau
In connection to the embezzlement of minority students pre-matric scholarship funds, the 21 accused who were arrested by the CID from different districts in Assam on Monday were produced today before the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Guwahati.

Out of the total 21 arrested accused persons, six persons namely Shajida Khatoon, Abida Begum, Hafiza Khatoon, Nur Alom, Md. Achimuddin Ali and Shah Md. Ali was sent to judicial custody.

While, the remaining were sent to police remand of four days, although the CID had requested for five days police remand, an official release stated.

The CID had requested for five day police remand for Shajida Khatoon and Abida Begum as well but they were sent to judicial custody.

Out of the 21 accused, two of them are women, four are head-teachers, three are owners of CSP, one teacher, two inspectors of school in the education department, and ten brokers.

The names of the accused are:

  1. Hanifuddin Ahmed (43yrs)
  2. Md. Mahbubur Rahman (25 yrs)
  3. Sahidul Islam (32yrs)
  4. Haidar Ali Ahmed (44 yrs)
  5. Burhan Ali (51 yrs)
  6. Md. Manuhar Badsa (40 yrs)
  7. Md. Jakir Hussain (21 yrs)
  8. Md. Samsuddin Ahmed (28 yrs )
  9. Nur Md Ali (36 yrs)
  10. Sirajul Hoque (37 yrs)
  11. Burhanuddin Ahmed (44 yrs)
  12. Kabir Hussain (31 yrs)
  13. Soleman Hussain ( 53 yrs)
  14. Fulbor Rahman ( 53 yrs)
  15. Seikh Nazrul Islam (46 yrs)
  16. Shah Mahmud Imran Ali (29 yrs)
  17. Md. Achimuddin Ali (55 yrs)
  18. Nur Alom ( 28 yrs)
  19. Hafija Khatoon (40 yrs)
  20. Abida Begum ( 25 yrs).
  21. Shajida Khatoon ( 24 yrs)
