Minoti Borthakur Receives Veerangana Sati Sadhini Award

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal presented the Veerangana Sati Sadhini Award, 2020 to noted social worker and educationist Minoti Borthakur at a programme organized by Cultural Affairs Directorate, Govt. of Assam in association with Lakhimpur district administration at Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur on Thursday.

Speaking at the programme, the Chief Minister said that Assamese society is a rich amalgamation and cultural mosaic of many communities but the State could not be developed satisfactorily by the previous governments. After coming to power in 2016, the BJP led State Government held meetings with 70 communities from all corners of the State to prepare a roadmap for their equal development and steps have been taken to preserve the culture, language, literature of all communities, irrespective of their size and population, he said.

Highlighting the State Government’s decision to constitute Veerangana Sati Sadhini Award and set up Sati SadhiniUniversity at Golaghat to spread the message of valour and bravery of Sati Sadhini, Sonowal stressed on the need for the younger generation to build their personalities through academics and educational pursuits. He also dwelled on the importance of imparting moral values to students and called on the Chutia community members to shape the future generations through education.

Saying that the Assamese race must strive for achieving success at the world stage, the chief minister urged the young generation to imbibe the ideals of courage in face of adversities as exhibited by Sati Sadhini in all aspects of their lives. The spirit of honesty, dedication and fearlessness must be emulated by all to strengthen the Assamese identity, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Minoti Borthakur shared how she has dedicated her life in the service of society after the long fight against cancer and how she has been endeavouring to educate cancer patients about ways to deal with their trauma and sufferings.