“Miracle Can Save Tarun Gogoi”: Zubeen Garg

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Twitter/ Zubeen Garg
12

Assam cultural icon Zubeen Garg on Sunday midnight visited former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital stating the Congress leader’s health is in a critical condition but a miracle could save his life.

Garg was present at the hospital at 1.30 am and asserted while addressing the media, “If a tremendous miraculous force cannot help the chief minister’s deteroriating health, it will be a great loss for Assam”.

Reminiscing old memories of the former Chief Minister, the Mayabini singer said, “I always address him as ‘Sir’.

“Despite being a politician, Mr. Gogoi never discussed politics with me. We only engaged in conversations on art, culture and literature,” Garg added.

Prior to this visit, Garg met the Congressman at his hometown in Jorhat.

Tarun Gogoi is currently under invasive ventilation and the next 48 to 72 hours is critical.

