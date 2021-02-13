Miss India Runner-Up Manya Singh’s Story Is An Inspiring One

While Manasa Varanasi was crowned VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020 on Wednesday, it was the the runner-up, Manya Singh, who broke the internet and piqued the curiosity of netizens across the country, leaving everyone proud of her achievement.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Manya is a daughter of an autorickshaw driver. Her story is an inspiring one, her struggles and hard work have come to everyone’s notice and praises have been showering on her since she became the runner-up of the Miss India pageant.

On her instagram post, she revealed that she had to go hungry many a nights and also could not attend school as she had to start working early.

“All the clothes I had were hand-me-downs. I yearned for books, but luck wasn’t in my favour. Eventually, my parents mortgaged whatever little jewellery my mother had to ensure that I paid my exam fees in order to earn a degree. My mother has suffered a lot to provide for me,” she said.

Manya ran away from her home in Mumbai without having any money to even eat. Her go-getter attitude has beaten all odds and proved that big dreams do come true with hard work and commitment.

“At 14, I ran away from home. I somehow managed to complete my studies in the day, became a dishwasher in the evening, and worked at a call centre at night. I’ve walked hours to reach places so I could save the rickshaw fare,” she added.

She further said she took part in the Miss India pageant to uplift her family and “to show the world that all is possible if you are committed to yourself and your dreams.”

Moreover, the Miss India organisation thanked Manya for “sharing her story of struggle and hard work” and hailed her as an inspiration to others.

Meanwhile, her father said that Manya has made a name for herself with her dedication and hard work and that he is proud of her.

“Relatives who always tried to avoid me and my family due to our poverty are now proudly telling everyone that they are our relatives and are giving interviews claiming to be our close ones,” he told ANI.

He also remembered an incident when Manya was denied entry to one of the Miss India events in Mumbai by the gatekeeper.

“In Mumbai, she was denied to enter the event by the gatekeeper and she walked around 4 kms to have a gate-crashing rear entry, rather than giving up,” he said.

Manasa Varanasi from Telangana was crowned as VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020, Manika Sheokand from Haryana bagged the title of VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020 and Manya Singh from Uttar Pradesh won the title of VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner up at the grand finale.