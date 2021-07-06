Mizoram: 106 Children Among 520 Patients Test COVID-19 Positive

106 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram out of the 520 people, who have been infected of the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 21,854, said a health department official.

The death toll rose to 98 as three more people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.



Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 353, followed by Kolasib at 76 and Lunglei at 50 cases, he said.



Three new patients have travel history, while 517 were found to have contracted the disease locally, the official said.



“At least 106 children are among new patients. Today’s tally of new cases is the highest since June 22,” he said.



The single-day positivity rate is at 8.96 percent as the 520 fresh cases were detected from 5,801 sample tests, he said.



Mizoram now has 3,730 active cases, and 18,026 people have recovered from the infection so far.



The northeastern state has tested 5,06,918 samples for COVID-19 till date, the official said.



State immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said that over 5.4 lakh people have been vaccinated till Monday.

