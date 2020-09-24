Mizoram: 53 Hospitalised After Food Poisoning

Around 53 people were admitted to hospitals and makeshift health facility in Eastern Aizawl of Mizoram after consuming fermented soyabean earlier this week.

According to a report by PTI, three people have been admitted to a private hospital, while at least 28 are undergoing treatment at the temporary health facility inside the Presbyterian church hall, an official said.

Those who fell ill have complained of severe stomach ache, diarrhea, and fever, the health official said.

“The makeshift hospital was set up at the behest of MLA and state minister Robert Romawia Royte,” he said.

Royte told PTI the health department had to hurriedly set up a temporary health facility as most hospitals have limited number of beds due to the pandemic. “The medical expense of the patients and nursing service will be borne by me,” he said.

State Nodal Officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) Pachuau Lalmalsawma said samples of the soybean have been sent to Aizawl Civil Hospital for examination, the report added.