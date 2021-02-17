Mizoram: Class 9, 11 To Reopen From Feb 22

Mizoram schools will reopen for students of Classes 9 and 11 from February 22, the education department notified on Wednesday.

The students of Classes 10 and 12 are already attending schools since January 22.

The state government order also said all students will have to undergo thermal screening before entering their schools.

It also said students of Classes 9 and 11 will also be allowed to stay in hostels with effect from February. However, the students will have to produce a COVID-19 negative test report conducted within 96-hours before entering the hostel.

The schools in the state were closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.