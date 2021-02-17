Top StoriesRegional

Mizoram: Class 9, 11 To Reopen From Feb 22

By Pratidin Bureau
23

Mizoram schools will reopen for students of Classes 9 and 11 from February 22, the education department notified on Wednesday.

The students of Classes 10 and 12 are already attending schools since January 22.

The state government order also said all students will have to undergo thermal screening before entering their schools.

Related News

IPL: Kings XI Punjab Renamed Punjab Kings

India Invites 9 Countries For COVID-19 Management Meet

APCC To Collect ‘Gamosas’ With Anti-CAA Messages For…

Congress Wins Big In Punjab Municipal Polls

It also said students of Classes 9 and 11 will also be allowed to stay in hostels with effect from February. However, the students will have to produce a COVID-19 negative test report conducted within 96-hours before entering the hostel.

The schools in the state were closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

You might also like
National

Mumbai Rains: 30 Flights Cancelled, 118 Delayed

Top Stories

BJP MLA manhandled by MP ticket seeker

Regional

NE’s second tallest flag found ripped

Regional

Drugs Seized at Guwahati Railway Station, 2 Arrested

National

Sabarimala verdict : Review petition filed in SC

Top Stories

Elvis Presley’s Grandson Who Resembled Him Dies

Comments
Loading...