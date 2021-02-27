Mizoram Colleges & Varsities To Reopen On March 1

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
27

The Mizoram government has decided to reopen colleges, universities and other higher educational institutions from March 1.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Education and Health department officials chaired by Higher and Technical Education Minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Friday.

The meeting instructed all college authorities to undertake mandatory thermal screening at the entrance and to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and COVID protocols.

Related News

Suspended BJP Leader Arrested For Assaulting Cop

8 NSCN-KYA & IM Ultras Give Up Arms In Arunachal

RJD Sets Eyes On Assam Polls

Mistaken Identity with Quippo create a problem for unrelated…

Last week the government had decided to reopen of schools for students of classes 5-8 from March 1, while, schools had already reopened for students of class 9 to 12.

You might also like
Regional

1 quintal ganja seized in Golaghat

Regional

Nagaland declared “Disturbed Area” for 6 months under AFSPA

Sports

Will India meet Pakistan in Semis!

National

Shiv Sena Chief Meets Sharad Pawar

Sports

ICC permits India to wear camouflage caps in memory of Pulwama Martyrs

Top Stories

Assam Reports 18 COVID Deaths, Tally Crosses 400

Comments
Loading...