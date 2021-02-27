Mizoram Colleges & Varsities To Reopen On March 1

The Mizoram government has decided to reopen colleges, universities and other higher educational institutions from March 1.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Education and Health department officials chaired by Higher and Technical Education Minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Friday.

The meeting instructed all college authorities to undertake mandatory thermal screening at the entrance and to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and COVID protocols.

Last week the government had decided to reopen of schools for students of classes 5-8 from March 1, while, schools had already reopened for students of class 9 to 12.