Mizoram: COVID-19 Restrictions in Aizawl Extended till Oct 2

The Mizoram government has extended the ongoing partial lockdown in the Aizawl area and certain COVID-related restrictions in other parts of the state till October 2.

The government announced an extension as the restrictions imposed on September 4 is scheduled to end on Saturday.

The partial lockdown for Aizawl in Mizoram and certain COVID-19 restrictions for other parts of the state were imposed on August 8 and have been extended at least four times so far.

The new guidelines issued by the government includes opening of picnic resorts under strict COVID-19 appropriate behaviour with a maximum of 25 attendees has been permitted.

Vegetable markets and shops, which come under category C, will be allowed to open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, the guidelines said.

The Mizoram government has allowed re-opening of schools and Anganwadi centres in Covid-19 free areas outside AMC from August 15 and all education institutions, including colleges in Covid-19 free areas from September 5.

It has also allowed the re-opening of worship places (churches) in Covid-19 free towns and villages outside the AMC area from August 22.

According to the new order, all public places of gatherings and religious places will remain closed in the AMC area. Shops, markets and commercial transport will continue to operate in a restrictive manner in the AMC area.

