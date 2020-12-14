Mizoram: Heroin Worth Rs 10 Lakh Seized

A joint operation conducted by Assam Rifles and Mizoram police led to the recovery of heroin worth Rs 10 lakh from a village along the India-Myanmar border in Champhai district.

One person was arrested in this connection, an official of the paramilitary force said to PTI.

Assam Rifles and the Champhai district police recovered 124 grams of heroin worth Rs 10 lakh from Tlangsam village on Saturday.

Additionally, the paramilitary force has also recovered 11,500 kgs of smuggled areca nut worth Rs 32.20 lakh in a joint operation with the customs department at Ruantlang in the district.