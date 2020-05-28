Mizoram Likely to Extend Lockdown beyond May 31

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that his government is contemplating to extend the lockdown beyond May 31, the day when the fourth phase of lockdown will come to an end.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, the chief minister said that the extension of lockdown is crucial in view of the present situation as thousands of people are returning to the state from different parts of the country.

However, he said that the final decision will be taken after officials and medical experts will consider the matter.

He said that Mizoram is currently witnessing a peak in return of stranded people from outside and we believe that it is not strategically safe to abruptly lift lockdown and set people free at such juncture. I think we will have to extend lockdown for more days adding that final decision would be made later after consultation among officials and experts.

As of now, Mizoram is the only state which is COVID-19 free after its lone patient, who tested positive on March 24, and recovered and discharged from Zoram Medical College (ZMC) near Aizawl on May 9 last.

Officials of Health department said all the eight COVID-19 patients in Mumbai’s Mizoram House and three others in Kolkata’s Mizoram House have also fully recovered.

They said 18 samples were tested at ZMC on Wednesday and results are awaited.

The results of 79 samples, which were tested on Tuesday, have come out negative, they added.

Officials of state Home department said more than 3,000 people have so far returned to the State form different parts of the country.

They said that more than 10,000 people were yet to return.