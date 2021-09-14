Mizoram To Seek Info from Assam on Myanmar People

Mizoram police will seek detailed information from Assam about the 26 Myanmarese nationals arrested in Guwahati with Indian documents such as Aadhaar cards allegedly forged in Mizoram, said a senior police officer.

The state government was not aware that people from Myanmar carrying fake documents were arrested in Assam, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia said, as reported by PTI.

“We will write a formal letter to the Assam police seeking detailed information of the Myanmarese nationals and their fake documents so that we can verify them and take action as per law,” he told PTI.

The state police will cooperate with its Assam counterpart in the investigation, the IGP said.

Notably, Assam police on Sunday said it has arrested 26 people, suspected to be from Myanmar, from a lodge in Guwahati and they were in possession of forged Indian documents “made in Mizoram”.

The arrested people who included 10 women claimed that they are citizens of Chin state of Myanmar and were on their way to Delhi to study theology. They also claimed that they reached Assam from Mizoram, the report stated.

Mizoram, which shares a 510 km long international border with Myanmar, has been facing an influx of people from the neighbouring country since the Army seized power from a democratically elected government on February one this year. Thousands of such people are now staying in Mizoram.

