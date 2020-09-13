Top StoriesRegional

Mizoram’s Lone BJP Leader Tests Covid +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
27

Lone BJP legislator from Mizoram Buddha Dhan Chakma has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

He conveyed the same on his twitter handle.

“I am sorry to inform that I have been tested Covid-19 positive (RT-PCR) on 13/9/20 without any sign and symptom and I shall be shifted to Zoram Medical College,Aizawl for precautionary measure. And request everybody not to come in direct contact with me and my family,” he tweeted.

Related News

Naomi Osaka Wins US Open 2020 Women’s Singles Title

“No Nepotism In Personal Interviews Anymore”…

Former CPI (M) Leader Succumbs To Covid-19

Gohpur Badly Affected By Surging Satrang River

Chakma, 47, is the only legislator in Mizoram to have contracted the virus. He will be shifted to Zoram Medical College (ZMC) for treatment.

Chakma was a former Congress member and the Minister of State for Sericulture and Fisheries during the previous government. He joined BJP in October 2017 after resigning from Congress as a protest against the denial of medical seats to four students who qualified in NEET exam.

Mizoram has so far reported 1,414 cases of COVID-19. There are 591 active cases in the state at present, while 823 people have recovered. No Covid death have been reported so far.

You might also like
Top Stories

NIA to interrogate arrested Hizbul Mujahideen cadres

Regional

Guwahati reports 4 new Covid-19 cases

National

Kumaraswamy passes floor test at Karnataka State Assembly

National

Aurangabad: At least 16 Migrant Workers Run Over by Cargo Train

National

Pallavi Gogoi accuses M.J. Akbar of rape

Regional

“Include Assamese language in Tezpur, Silchar Univ.”

Comments
Loading...