Mizoram’s Lone BJP Leader Tests Covid +ve

Lone BJP legislator from Mizoram Buddha Dhan Chakma has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

He conveyed the same on his twitter handle.

“I am sorry to inform that I have been tested Covid-19 positive (RT-PCR) on 13/9/20 without any sign and symptom and I shall be shifted to Zoram Medical College,Aizawl for precautionary measure. And request everybody not to come in direct contact with me and my family,” he tweeted.

Chakma, 47, is the only legislator in Mizoram to have contracted the virus. He will be shifted to Zoram Medical College (ZMC) for treatment.

Chakma was a former Congress member and the Minister of State for Sericulture and Fisheries during the previous government. He joined BJP in October 2017 after resigning from Congress as a protest against the denial of medical seats to four students who qualified in NEET exam.

Mizoram has so far reported 1,414 cases of COVID-19. There are 591 active cases in the state at present, while 823 people have recovered. No Covid death have been reported so far.