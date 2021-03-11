Mobile Cinema Theatre Comes Up In Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday flagged off five portable cinema theatres — Picturetime Digiplex in Itanagar.

“This is an initiative taken by the IPR and tourism department. The government’s thought process behind this was that entertainment should not just be limited to metro cities but should also be accessible to the rural areas. These mobile theatres would be helpful with not just providing entertainment, but also in education purposes. There is a craze for Bollywood films here too, and with these portable theatres we could bring newly-released films to the villages,” Chief Minister Khandu was quoted as saying in an IANS report.

“I hope our vision to help empower people in the interiors/rural areas will succeed and everyone will benefit from this set-up. We have ordered five such theatres and will send them to various districts of Arunachal. Within a year we would know what impact it has had on people and shall accordingly tread further,” he added.

“Our theatres in the interiors of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh received an amazing response. We are so glad to now have collaborated with the government of Arunachal Pradesh and bring in our Digiplex to the interiors of this state,” informed Sushil Chaudhary, founder and CEO, Picturetime.