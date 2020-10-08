Model Code of Conduct for Manipur By-Polls Comes into Force

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Manipur By-polls
Representative Image
44

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the by-polls scheduled to be held for five assembly seats of Manipur on November 7 has come into effect, said a government official.

The five assembly seats fall under Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts.

In a statement issued by the Manipur government quoting State Chief Electoral Officer PK Singh said that Mark III EVMs besides VVPAT machines will be used for the by-polls.

Related News

AAMTA’s Bus Strike Disrupts Normal Life

India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 68 Lakh Marks

Kaliabor: Dead Body Found on Roadside

Has India Moved Past Its First Wave of COVID-19?

It further stated that elderly and differently-abled persons besides COVID-19 patients who are under quarantine can cast their votes through postal ballot.

The CEO, in the release, further said that deletion or correction of electoral rolls will not be allowed but additions can be done 10 days before the last date for filing of nominations on October 20.

You might also like
National

Delhi: 13 Injured, 3 Students Missing in Building Collapse

Regional

Harish Rawat stresses on strengthening Congress base from grass root level

Regional

GPC election sees enthusiastic participation of candidates

Regional

Assam: Drugs Seized, 4 Arrested

National

COVID-19: Govt Temporarily Suspends Toll Collection On National Highways

Regional

Google to help Assam during floods

Comments
Loading...