Model Code of Conduct for Manipur By-Polls Comes into Force

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the by-polls scheduled to be held for five assembly seats of Manipur on November 7 has come into effect, said a government official.

The five assembly seats fall under Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts.

In a statement issued by the Manipur government quoting State Chief Electoral Officer PK Singh said that Mark III EVMs besides VVPAT machines will be used for the by-polls.

It further stated that elderly and differently-abled persons besides COVID-19 patients who are under quarantine can cast their votes through postal ballot.

The CEO, in the release, further said that deletion or correction of electoral rolls will not be allowed but additions can be done 10 days before the last date for filing of nominations on October 20.