Modi Addresses Vishwa-Bharati’s 100 Years Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the centenary celebrations of Vishwa-Bharati University in Shantiniketan through video conferencing.

The University was founded by Rabindranath Tagore who called it Visva-Bharati, which means the communion of the world with India.

Addressing the celebrations ceremony, Modi said Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s vision is the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat, from which the world should benefit from what is best in India and it should also learn from what is good in the world.

India is spreading message emanating from Vishwa-Bharati to the whole world and it showed us how to live and learn with nature, PM added.

He asserted that India is also leading the world in environmental protection through International Solar Alliance.

The Prime Minister spoke about the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat and how students of University should utilize social media to help local artists in selling their products and thus achieve goal of Vocal For Local.

Quoting Rabindranath’s poems one after another, Mr. Modi said, the idea of self-reliant India can be felt in his thought of nationalism.

He concluded his virtual speech with Tagore’s poem, “o-re grihobasi, khol dwar khol” asking the students of Vishwa Bharati to open the doors of new possibilities and carry forward Gurudev’s idea of knowledge & philosophy of life.

Students gave cultural presentation through Rabindra gaan. Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated for centenary celebrations of Vishwa Bharati.