Modi campaigns for Women’s Day in wrong time: Experts

By Pratidin Bureau
The Finencial Express
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s teaser campaign for Women’s Day appears effectively supposed but in the wrong time as India is within the midst of a collection of crises, together with the Covid-19 outbreak, lethal riots within the nation’s capital and a slowing economic system. Modi campaigns for Women’s Day at the wrong time, digital experts stated.

On Monday, Modi posted a cryptic tweet expressing his intention to stop social media platforms equivalent to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. This turned out to be a prelude to a campaign titled #SheInspiresUs.

His tweet, retweeted nearly 50,000 occasions, created a frenzy on Twitter. People posted messages with hashtags equivalent to #ModiQuitsSocialMedia, #NoSir, #NoModiNoTwitter, and #IWillAlsoLeaveTwitter to persuade him to drop the concept. The campaign’s goal was, nevertheless, solely to create curiosity earlier than its formal launch for International Women’s Day on 8 March.

As a part of the campaign, Modi will hand over his social media handles to chose ladies who will share issues about a greater India. With greater than 130 million followers throughout platforms, Modi is without doubt one of the most influential leaders on-line. Experts dubbed the tweet as a ‘clever teaser’ akin to what manufacturers usually do to create a buzz.

However, whereas the concept is sweet, the timing is unsuitable, stated Shrenik Gandhi, chief government and co-founder at digital company White Rivers Media.

“It is sweet the top of the state is placing throughout an inspiring campaign but the timing is off. I really feel that the coronavirus unfold, for example, must be an even bigger prerogative than a Women’s Day campaign,” he stated.

Ashutosh Harbola, founding father of influencer advertising and marketing firm Buzzoka, stated that #SheInspiresUs might be the primary teaser campaign ever finished by any Prime Minister globally.

“He created an excessive quantity of curiosity by tweeting a day earlier than which led to individuals discussing it. Even if it’s a gimmick we should always take a look at the tip outcome which is about womanhood and celebrating it,” Harbola stated.

As a part of the #SheInspiresUs campaign, Modi has urged residents to share inspiring tales of girls who’ve aced their respective fields. Sandeep Goyal, chairman of Mumbai-based advertising and marketing and communication company Mogae Media, stated that Modi is aware of social media higher than another politician in India. “I don’t assume it’s actually a gimmick. It is making his private actual property extra ‘public’ and giving extra energy to the individuals. It elevates his handles, it enhances his ‘social’ stature and makes the handles extra participative, broader-based mostly and probably extra interactive,” he stated.

