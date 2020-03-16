Modi offers $10 million for SAARC Covid fund

Making a strong pitch for SAARC nations to jointly combat COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized to chalk out a common strategy.

Interacting with the leaders of the SAARC countries through video conference on Sunday, PM Modi said it is imperative for the nations to prepare to face the challenge together.

He proposed the creation of a COVID-19 Emergency Fund based on voluntary contributions from all the countries. India has made an initial offer of US $10 million for the fund. The fund can be used by any of the partner countries to meet the cost of immediate actions.

He informed the leaders of SAARC countries that India is assembling a Rapid Response Team of doctors and specialists for tackling the menace.

PM Modi suggested that existing mechanisms like SAARC Disaster Management Centre can be used to pool in best practices. He also suggested the creation of a common Research Platform to coordinate research on controlling epidemic diseases within the South Asian region.

The Prime Minister said that India has not only successfully evacuated almost 1400 Indians from different countries but also evacuated some of the citizens of the neighbouring countries in accordance with the ‘neighbourhood first policy’.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked Prime Minister Modi for bringing 23 Bangladeshi students back from Wuhan along with Indian students during the quarantine period.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih thanked the Indian government for the medical assistance from India to deal with COVID-19 cases and for evacuating nine Maldivians from Wuhan.