Modi to interact with Nari Shakti Awardees tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Nari Shakti Awardees on Sunday at his residence in New Delhi. Prime Minister’s Twitter account would be handled by the women achievers tomorrow on the occasion of International Women’s Day.



President Ram Nath Kovind shall give away the Nari Shakti Puraskar tomorrow morning at a function in Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The National Award is given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women empowerment, especially for vulnerable and marginalized women.



In his message on the eve of International Women’s Day, President Kovind has offered congratulations and best wishes to all women. He said, this day is an occasion to show respect to women for their crucial role and untiring efforts in building better society, nation and world.



He added that this is an occasion to highlight those exceptional accomplishments through which women have made a mark in every walk of life and displayed their efficiency, dedication and commitment. He said, everyone should pledge to ensure safety and respect for women, so that they can move forward in the direction of fulfilling their hopes and aspirations.

