SportsNational

Mohun Bagan Clinch I-League Title

By Pratidin Bureau
Photo: www.themohunbaganac.com
45

With four rounds to go in the season, Mohun Bagan on Tuesday clinched their second I-League title with a 1-0 win over Aizawl FC in Kalyani, West Bengal. They become the second team in the history of the tournament to clinch l-League with four rounds still left.

“FULL-TIME @Mohun_Bagan are the #HeroILeague Champions,” tweeted the official handle of l-League.

With this win, Bagan now has 39 points from 16 matches, while the second-placed side East Bengal has 23 points from 16 matches. In the match against Aizawl FC, Baba Diawara registered the goal for Mohun Bagan in the 80th minute. Mohun Bagan will next take on East Bengal on Sunday, March 15.

It may be mentioned here that Mohun Bagan’s first I-League title came in 2014-15 season.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Birthday celebration of 2nd biggest tree in Asia

Regional

Jiadhal Bridge snag disrupts several train service

Regional

Akhil Gogoi brought to Guwahati

Regional

Woman falsely accused of being ‘foreigner’ released

National

Chandrayaan 2 sends first moon picture

Regional

Women found burnt, dead in Amguri

Comments
Loading...