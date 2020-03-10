Mohun Bagan Clinch I-League Title

With four rounds to go in the season, Mohun Bagan on Tuesday clinched their second I-League title with a 1-0 win over Aizawl FC in Kalyani, West Bengal. They become the second team in the history of the tournament to clinch l-League with four rounds still left.

“FULL-TIME @Mohun_Bagan are the #HeroILeague Champions,” tweeted the official handle of l-League.

With this win, Bagan now has 39 points from 16 matches, while the second-placed side East Bengal has 23 points from 16 matches. In the match against Aizawl FC, Baba Diawara registered the goal for Mohun Bagan in the 80th minute. Mohun Bagan will next take on East Bengal on Sunday, March 15.

It may be mentioned here that Mohun Bagan’s first I-League title came in 2014-15 season.