Money Laundering Case Against Ex-Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

A case of money laundering has been registered against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the basis of the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case was registered in connection with corruption allegations made by former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh earlier last month.

The CBI had conducted a series of raids at Deshmukh’s properties following the allegations that made headlines in the state as well as the nation.

The FIR was filed under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B).

Soon after the allegations surfaced, Deshmukh had resigned from his post. As per reports, CBI had unearthed incriminating documents and digital devices during the raids.

Param Bir Singh had leveled serious allegations against Deshmukh, saying that he had indulged in “malpractices” and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month from bars, restaurents and hotels.

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.