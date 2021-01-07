Moran: 3-Day Convention of Raijor Dal from Today

The three-day convention of the newly formed regional political party Raijor Dal to kick start from Thursday at Moran. Chief Convener of the party Bhasco De Saikia said that the party has already formed 29 district committees and 75 constituency committees in the state and all the committee members will participate in the 1st convention of the party to be held from 7-9 January.

Saikia further said that the party will make its entry in all the constituencies of the state. The party also hopes that Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi will also be released from jail today who was in prison since one year. Saikia is also hopeful that the Gauhati High Court will be in their favour and Akhil will be granted bail.

The party is also likely to join hands with other regional parties to come together. An indication was given by Saikia about a possible alliance with another newly formed regional party of the state Asom Jatiya Parishad.