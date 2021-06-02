More Assam Police Officers Transferred

Three more senior officials of the Assam police were transferred on the orders issued by the Home and Political Department of the Government of Assam.
Details below –
- Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border-II), Guwahati – Lachit Baruah (IPS) has been transferred and posted as DIG (Special Branch), Kahilipara in Guwahati.
- Additional Superintendent of Police (Special Branch), Chief Minister’s Security – Rupam Phukan (APS) has been transferred as ASP (HQ), Darrang.
- ASP (Security), Lakhimpur – Pranjal Borah (APS) has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Capital Complex Security), Guwahati.