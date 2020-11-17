Top StoriesRegional

More Female Voters Recorded In Mizoram

According to the draft electoral rolls published on Monday in Mizoram there are more female voters as compared to the male counterpart.

There are 20,635 more female voters in the state, reported PTI.

The total voters in the state are 7,97,795 voters, out of which, 3,88,580 are males, while, 4,09,215 females.

Besides, there are 4,829 service voters, including 63 females.

The draft electoral rolls were prepared for special summary revision of the voters’ list to include names of people attaining 18 years of age on January 1, 2021.

According to election officials, the final voters’ list of special summary revision will be published on January 20.

There are 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram. Aizawl district with 12 assembly constituencies has the highest number of voters at 2,64,294, followed by Lunglei district at 93,211, the PTI report added.

.

