Morigaon: 2 Drug Peddlers Held With 51 Grams Heroin

Two illegal drug suppliers were held on Tuesday by Morigaon Police in yet another operation against the rising drug menace in the state.

The Police reportedly fired at the peddlers as they tried to escape custody in which one of the peddlers was reportedly injured. The incident was reported from Balijan under the Mikirbheta police station.

The two arrested have been identified as Firkul Islam and Jiabur Haque. In the operation, Morigaon police seized 51 grams of heroin from their possession. Police further recovered two mobile phones and ₹31,160 in cash from them.

A police official informed that the operation was conducted based on information from anonymous sources about active drug peddling going on in the Balijan area.

