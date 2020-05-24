In the wake of the rapidly rising number of COVID positive patients, the state government has kept Morigaon Civil Hospital ready for COVID-19 patients. This was informed by Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

Minister Sarma and his ministerial colleague MOS Health Pijush Hazarika, MLA Ramakanta Dewri visited the facility today.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister wrote, “In view of rising number of #COVID19 cases, it is important to further strengthen our preparedness. Towards this, with MoS @Pijush_hazarika & MLA Ramakanta Dewri visited Morigaon Civil Hospital, where a 23-bed #COVID unit has been kept ready for any eventuality”