Morigaon DC & SP test COVID-19 negative

The Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police of Morigaon district have tested COVID-19 negative. Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about the development on Friday evening.

“Happy to inform that DC/SP of Marigaon District have tested negative. It is a big relief for Team Marigaon and for us @sarbanandsonwal @Pijush_hazarika @samirsinha69,” the Minister tweeted Friday evening.

It may be mentioned here that Morigaon DC Rituraj Bora and SP Swapnanil Deka were quarantined on Thursday evening after they came in contact with two COVID-19 patients from the districts.