Morigaon Police on Wednesday arrested five cyber criminals from Lahorighat.

The arrested have been identified as Ashraful Alam, Saddam Hussain, Rafikul Islam, Azaharuddin and Rajdul Islam.

Police also seized laptop, seven Android mobile phone, several bank passbooks, ATM Card and other documents from their possession.

