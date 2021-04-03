Morigaon Police Seize Mobile Phone Used to Threaten Journalist Nazrul Islam

By Pratidin Bureau
The Morigaon Police on Saturday seized the mobile phone through which minister Pijush Hazarika had threatened a journalist of Pratidin Time on Thursday (April 1).

The mobile phone has been sent to the Forensic laboratory for voice test.

The development comes days after the journalist Nazrul Islam filed an FIR against the minister. The Superintendent of Police also provided security to the journalist after he was threatened by the minister for airing a news against the minister’s wife Aaimee Baruah.

The minister threatened the journalist of leaving him ‘nowhere’ and that the journalist will be assaulted badly.

