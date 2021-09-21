MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt Visits Guwahati, To Discuss Indo-Bangladesh Ties

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday has arrived in Guwahati to attend the observance of Swarnim Vijay Diwas of the 1971 Indo-Bangladesh War.

The minister will grace his presence for the programme, “Bangladesh And North East India: Into the Rising Sun” which will be conducted at the Khanapara Administrative College.

There will be special discussions held on India-Bangladesh relations and future prospects,

As per initial reports, a number of high-level security-related issues will be discussed on the agenda. Top officials from both sides are expected to be attending the meeting.

