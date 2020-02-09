Most wanted Rhino poacher Arrested in Guwahati

In a joint operation with the Police of Birubari Outpost in Guwahati following an intelligence input received from a reliable source one veteran and most wanted Rhino poacher Namely Partha Pratim Das alias Sunti Das (S/o: Sri Mitha Ram Das of Village: Telengonia, P.S: Behali District, Biswanath) was arrested from a Guest House of Birubari, Guwahati on Saturday evening.

The team was led by Forest Ranger Pranjal Gogoi and Investigating officer Santosh Shah Forester-I of Biswanath Wildlife Division. This has reference to Crime Investigation Range Offence no. CIR/06 of 2019. So far 9 accused have been arrested in this case including Sunti Das.

His involvement has been found in several Rhino poaching cases of Kaziranga since 2012 where he acted as mastermind for the organised crime.