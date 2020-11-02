National

Mother Allegedly Set On Fire By Son, Wife in UP

By Pratidin Bureau
In a shocking incident, a mother was allegedly set on fire by her son, daughter-in-law, and others over a family dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalalabad area on Monday.

As per reports, the woman identified as one Ratna Devi, 58, was set on fire by her son Akash Gupta, his wife Deep Shikha and Akash’s parents-in-law.

Locals, upon hearing her screams, rushed to the rescue and took her to the hospital after informing the police.

Police officials say the woman’s condition is critical as she sustained severe burns.

An FIR was registered by the victim’s other son and the accused individuals have now been detained.

