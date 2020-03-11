MP Govt Crisis: 92 Congress MLAs To be Shifted to Jaipur

After Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, the crisis-hit Madhya Pradesh opposition has decided to shift its 92 MLAs either to Jaipur or some other place in a bid to keep its flock together.

The development comes after 22 Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia who also resigned on Tuesday, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

According to a senior Congress leader, they are going to take 92 MLAs and those supporting the Madhya Pradesh government to a hotel.

The legislators will be taken either to Jaipur or some other Congress-ruled state like Chhattisgarh, sources said on Wednesday.

The Congress is also keeping a close watch on four Independents who are supporting the party-led state government apart from its own MLAs.

It may be mentioned that on Tuesday, 22 MLAs resigned from the party soon after Scindia quits from the party saying that it’s time that he should move on.

The development, however, reduced the Congress government in the state to minority.

The party unit is now making all efforts to save the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, the BJP has shifted its MLAs to Manesar at Gurugram in Haryana on Tuesday night.