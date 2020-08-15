MP To Develop Ramayan Circuit – CM

The MP government will soon develop Ram Van Gaman Path and Ramayan Circuit in the state to promote tourism.

This was reportedly informed today by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Independence Day celebrations observed at the state-level.

PTI reported the CM as saying, “We will develop Ram Gaman Path, Ramayan Circuit, Amarkantak Circuit, Tirthankar Circuit, Maa Narmada Parikrama, etc, so that tourism activities can be developed in the state.This will also generate employment.”

Ram Van Gaman Path project is aimed at constructing the route that is believed to have been taken by Lord Ram after he was sent into exile. It is proposed to be built from Chitrakoot to Amarkantak.

The CM was further quoted as saying, “River Narmada is the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh. Narmada Expressway will be developed in the areas along this river. Industrial clusters will also be developed along the route to make the state prosperous.”



