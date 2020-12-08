Mt Everest 86cm Higher: Nepal-China

Nepal and China announced that the revised height of the world’s highest peak Mount Everest is 8,848.86 metres, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency stated.

It is about 0.86 metres or 86 centimeters more than the previous measurement done by Survey of India in 1954.

For numerous reasons, the Nepal government decided to measure the exact height of the mountain including the earthquake that took place in the country in 2016.

Various media outlets said Chinese surveyors have conducted six rounds of measurement and released the height of the peak twice in 1975 and 2005, which was 8,848.13 metres and 8,844.43 metres respectively.