Mumbai Court Extends Judicial Remand of Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial remand has been extended till October 20 by Mumbai’s NDPS court on Tuesday. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 9 for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. The court also extended the judicial custody of Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty and others arrested in the connection.

The actor had applied for her bail in Bombay High Court but the court reserved its verdict on September 29. The next order is expected to come tomorrow.

Rhea Chakraborty along with her brother, Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager, Samuel Miranda, and others, were sent to judicial custody till October 6. The actress is currently staying at Mumbai’s Byculla jail.

However, the NCB opposed Rhea Chakraborty’s bail during the earlier hearing. The NCB told the Bombay High Court that it is strongly opposing the bail pleas filed by Rhea, her brother Showik and other co-accused in the drug case, adding that a strong message needed to be sent to the society, especially youngsters to ensure they did not consume drugs.