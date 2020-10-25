Mumbai Fire Doused After 56 Hours

A massive fire which broke out at a Central Mall in Mumbai was doused early Sunday morning after nearly 56 hours. The fire broke out on the second floor of the mall at around 8:50pm on Thursday.

According to an official as reported by NDTV, around 14 fire engines and 17 jumbo tankers were engaged in the operation. He added that the level-5 blaze was doused around 5am on Sunday morning and cooling operations are currently underway.

The official further stated that five fire brigade personnel, including a deputy fire officer, received injuries during the fire-fighting operation, but all of them are stable and discharged from hospitals.

The fire, which was initially categorized as level 1, was upgraded to level-5 after flames started to spread to other parts of the building. Over 3,500 people were evacuated from a residential building in the vicinity as a precautionary measure.

This is one of the longest fire-fighting operations in the city in recent times. Earlier this month, a fire at a cutlery market in South Mumbai took almost 45 hours to be extinguished.