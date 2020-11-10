Mumbai Indians Clinch IPL 2020 Title

Mumbai Indians won by five wickets against Delhi capitals claiming the Indian Premier League winning title for the fifth time at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today

Mumbai Indians won the championship consecutively for the second time. Under the captainship of Rohit Sharma the Mumbai Indians have won the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Rohit Sharma played a good knock of 68. Quinton de Kock gave a good start in the chase while Ishan Kishan stayed till the end to ensure his team goes home with the title. Earlier, the bowlers did their job by restricting Delhi to just 156.

Celebrating their victory, the Mumbai Indians tweeted “We are the champions”.