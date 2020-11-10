Top StoriesSports

Mumbai Indians Clinch IPL 2020 Title

By Pratidin Bureau
43

Mumbai Indians won by five wickets against Delhi capitals claiming the Indian Premier League winning title for the fifth time at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today

Mumbai Indians won the championship consecutively for the second time. Under the captainship of Rohit Sharma the Mumbai Indians have won the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Rohit Sharma played a good knock of 68. Quinton de Kock gave a good start in the chase while Ishan Kishan stayed till the end to ensure his team goes home with the title. Earlier, the bowlers did their job by restricting Delhi to just 156.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Assam Records 271 Fresh COVID Cases

Minority Scholarship Scam: 6 Remanded To Judicial Custody

Assam: Five More Succumb To COVID

Celebrating their victory, the Mumbai Indians tweeted “We are the champions”.

You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

Takeaways from Sonowal’s I-day speech

National

Rain devastates Kerala

Regional

Ban sale of Lali Gur: CM

Regional

Guwahati: No Bolbom Celebration Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Top Stories

Microsoft Translator Adds Assamese Language Support

National

Modi-Led Panel Likely To Select New CBI Director Today

Comments
Loading...