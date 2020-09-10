Volunteered As Nurse, Mumbai Mayor Tests Covid +ve

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who volunteered as a nurse amid the pandemic, has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. She shared the information on her twitter handle.

Pednekar said her rapid antigen test came positive, but she is asymptomatic. She also urged the people who came in her contact to take necessary precautions.

“As I don’t have any symptoms I have home quarantined myself as per the doctors’ advice,” she said in a tweet.

In April, Pednekar had stepped up to volunteer as a nurse amid the coronavirus crisis in the city. A former nurse herself, she had donned the uniform once again to support the healthcare workers in tackling the contagious virus.

Her elder brother Sunil Kadam succumbed to the infection in August.