Museums, Libraries, Coaching Centers To remain Close Till March 31

Assam government has announced that all museums, libraries, and coaching centers will remain closed till March 31 next to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak which has become a global threat.

The state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter early Thursday morning to announce the closure of all these public places in view of coronavirus threat.

From today we are closing all museums, libraries, coaching centres, beauty parlours and barber shops till 31st March 2020.

We are constantly monitoring and reviewing the evolving situation and will take all necessary steps to protect and safeguard public health.#COVID2019 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 19, 2020

He further said the state government is ‘constantly monitoring and reviewing the evolving situation and will take all necessary steps to protect and safeguard public health’.

Earlier on Wednesday, the State Government has issued an order to close all bars, night clubs, beauty parlours and salons as preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

An advisory was also issued in this regard to all the deputy commissioners by Simanta Kr Das, the joint secretary to the Assam government, Home & Political department.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions, both government and private, cinema halls, swimming pools, and gyms have been closed in Assam till March 29 as a precautionary measure to check community transmission of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Moreover, the government has also restricted entry of visitors at Janata Bhawan as a precautionary measure of the Covid-19 outbreak. However, the government asked the public not to panic but to remain safe and clean to protect themselves from the deadly virus.