“My Fight Is Against Hatred & Fear”: Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre’s “Divisive Ideology”

Congress will continue to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “ideology that divides India”, party leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

He also claimed that Opposition parties are not being allowed to raise important issues like farm bills, Pegasus snooping, unemployment and corruption in the Parliament.

“I fight against Narendra Modi and we will continue to fight against his divisive ideology, the ideology that divides India,” Gandhi said addressing a party function today.

“We are not allowed to speak in Parliament on issues like farm bills, Pegasus (snooping controversy), corruption, Rafale (deal) and unemployment,” he added.

He also alleged that the ruling party has launched an assault not only on Jammu and Kashmir, but on the entire country.

“The assault is on the idea of India. While the assault in the rest of India is direct, it is indirect in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Gandhi also alleged that media is being suppressed and not allowed to rightfully do its job.

“They (media) always have a fear when they report as their job is at stake,” he said.

He further said that his fight is not against a person or even on issues such as unemployment or corruption, it is against hatred and fear.

“I fight against hate and fear. The difference between the Congress and other parties is that we do not hate anyone and we do not believe in violence. The Congress is an army of peace and love,” he said.

Also Read: AFI To Host Javelin Throwing Competition Every Year on August 7