By Pratidin Bureau
My ‘NSG cover’ scaled down for anti-CAA stand: Mahanta
Former Assam Chief Minister and senior AGP leader Prafulla Kumar Mahanta on Sunday alleged that his security was downgraded by the Centre due to his opposition to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

“My National Security Guard (NSG) cover was withdrawn for protesting against the CAA,” said Mahanta, while addressing the media in Guwahati. He further alleged that Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and AGP leaders pressurised the Centre to downgrade his NSG cover.

It may be mentioned here that Mahanta’s NSG commandos will be replaced by CRPF jawans. “The government can take away all my security covers but the people of the state will protect me,” hoped Mahanta.

NSG cover was accorded to Mahanta in 1997 after ULFA made an abortive bid on his life. Later, it was withdrawn in 2017 following which he moved the Gauhati High Court, which restored his security cover.

