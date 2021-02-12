Myanmar: UN Demands Restoration Of Govt, Release Of Aung San

The United Nation’s top rights body on Friday demanded the restoration of civilian rule in Myanmar and the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The 47-member Human Rights Council voted for a resolution criticizing the military coup and called for “the immediate and unconditional release of all persons arbitrarily detained,” and “the restoration of the elected government.”

This was stated during a rare special session of the council on Friday when most of the officials and diplomats voiced alarm on the military coup in Myanmar and brutal response to protests that have been rocking the country since February 1.

Meanwhile, allies of Myanmar military – China, Russia, Venezuela, Bolivia and Philippines have disassociated themselves from the consensus after the unprecedented coup.