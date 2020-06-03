Naga Miscreants Create Terror in Assam-Nagaland Border

Tensed situation prevails in the Assam-Nagaland border after some Naga miscreants have created terror in the Geleki border. The Naga miscreants allegedly stopped some Assamese youths from entering into their own tea estate.

The Naga miscreants have set up illegal camps at Assam soil and threatened the people of killing.

The Naga miscreants posed a threat to the life of the locals resided in the area.

Meanwhile, locals informed the police but they have not reached the spot yet.