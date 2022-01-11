Nagaland: 2-Day Walkathon Against AFSPA to End Today

The two-day walkathon by hundreds of Nagas which started on Monday from Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur to state capital Kohima demanding the repeal of AFSPA and justice for the 14 civilians who were killed by security forces in Mon district in December will come to an end today.

The people were seen holding playcards and banners against AFSPA and heard raising slogans seeking justice for the 14 victims.

The two-day walkathon was spearheaded by various Naga Civil Society Organizations after a massive social media campaign for it for the past few weeks.

As the march crosses several villages and small towns, more men and women are expected to join, the organizers said.

The march has been halted at night at Piphema, halfway to Kohima in Nagaland and resumed on Tuesday morning and will end their journey at the state capital.

A memorandum will be submitted by the leaders to the Centre through the state’s acting Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi.

Eastern Naga Students Federation President Chingmak Chang said that the walkathon is being organised to remind the central and state governments to repeal the AFSPA at the earliest.

He said that the march was very peaceful, silent and democratic to convey the resentment of the people against the AFSPA and protect the dignity of the Nagas as human beings.

ALSO READ: Goa Minister Resigns, Quits BJP, Likely To Join Congress