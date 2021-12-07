NationalTop Stories

Nagaland Cabinet Calls Off Hornbill Festival

By Pratidin Bureau
The Nagaland government has called off all activities at the ongoing Hornbill Festival at Dimapur amid the killing of 14 civilians and one security personnel in the firing incident that took place on December 4.

The decision to cancel all remaining activities of Hornbill Festival was announced by the state government on Tuesday afternoon in Kohima

“As a mark of respect, for those killed at Oting in Mon and in solidarity with the bereaved families, all festivities at the Hornbill Festival are officially being cancelled,” state minister Temjen Imna Along said. 

The decision to call off all activities at the Hornbill Festival this year was taken by the Nagaland government during a cabinet meeting in Kohima on Tuesday.

However, the Nagaland tourism department has informed that a simple closing ceremony will be organised to bring curtains down to the event. 

